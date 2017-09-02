The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects who robbed a letter carrier.

The robbery took place Friday afternoon in Lake Park at the intersection of Bayberry Drive and 3rd Street.

Officials say one of the suspects brandished a weapon and is described as a black male, around 6 feet tall, wearing a black mesh face mask and possibly having gold teeth.

Both suspects fled in a black 2000-2004 Ford Mustang with tinted windows and a covered license plate.

The suspects' vehicle sustained rear end damage when they fled the scene.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Select Option 2 and ask to speak with Postal Inspector Wisneski.