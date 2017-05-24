Universal Orlando Set to Unveil Exciting 'Volcano Bay' Water Park This Friday! | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
6 In The Mix

6 In The Mix

NBC 6 South Florida's Lifestyle and Entertainment Show

Universal Orlando Set to Unveil Exciting 'Volcano Bay' Water Park This Friday!

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 6's Roxanne Vargas shows us the newest attraction opening this Friday for adventure seekers! (Published 3 hours ago)

    You've embarked on a magical journey through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, challenged Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a race through New York and walked on sacred ground through Skull Island in Reign of Kong.

    Now, it’s time to embark on a brand new adventure. A third park will rise at Universal Orlando resorts - Volcano Bay!

    This is home of the Waturi people, according to the myth that after searching far and wide, they made this smoking mountain their home. You’ll learn about their story as you visit the park

    “That's the back story that informs everything we do in our design,” said Dale Mason, Vice President and Executive Director of Universal Creative. “The idea here is to create the best experience. We know what our guest want they want the thrill and excitement of our theme parks.”

    But you'll also experience some something new - no lines, no waiting and no hauling rafts up to the top of the slide!

    It's exciting! It's fun! It's relaxing…and it all starts this Friday!

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices