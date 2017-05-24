You've embarked on a magical journey through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, challenged Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a race through New York and walked on sacred ground through Skull Island in Reign of Kong.

Now, it’s time to embark on a brand new adventure. A third park will rise at Universal Orlando resorts - Volcano Bay!

This is home of the Waturi people, according to the myth that after searching far and wide, they made this smoking mountain their home. You’ll learn about their story as you visit the park

“That's the back story that informs everything we do in our design,” said Dale Mason, Vice President and Executive Director of Universal Creative. “The idea here is to create the best experience. We know what our guest want they want the thrill and excitement of our theme parks.”

But you'll also experience some something new - no lines, no waiting and no hauling rafts up to the top of the slide!

It's exciting! It's fun! It's relaxing…and it all starts this Friday!