Police at the University of North Florida are searching for a student from Pembroke Pines who went missing early Sunday.

George Louissaint Jr., 20, was last seen around 2 a.m. at The Flats at UNF Apartments, building 65, UNF Police said.

An hour later, around 3 a.m., he called his sister but he hasn't been seen or heard from since that conversation. At 5 a.m., his family members called police to say he's considered a threat to himself, officials said.

Louissaint is from Pembroke Pines and attended Charles W. Flanagan High School.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call UNF Police at 904-620-2800.