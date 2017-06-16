On May 3, 2013 Kevin Deal went to Midway Food Mart located at 8201 NW 17th Avenue with three friends. While Deal was talking to people inside a car, surveillance cameras captured someone knocking over a canned drink Deal left on the floor.

The lead detective on the case says the 16 year old then had a verbal altercation over the spilled drink.

"We're not certain if the altercation was a direct connection to the homicide, however, we are looking at that as one of the possible motives," said a detective who cannot be identified.

Kevin Deal's mother is looking for answers. She can't believe no one has come forward over the last four years.

"It's been very very difficult and I feel like I have no closure," says Shameika Henley-George.

Minutes after leaving the food mart with his friends, Kevin Deal was gunned down just blocks away in a residential area near NW 18th ave and 84th street.

The shooting was not caught on camera, but witnesses say the suspects took off in a dark-colored sedan.

"There were assault rifle rounds hitting houses. That could easily penetrate a window and kill an innocent person and an innocent bystander," says the homicide detective.

Deal's friends survived the barrage of gunfire, but even with their witness accounts, the shooter remains on the run.

"We believe this individual may still be out there committing these types of acts which could easily hurt or kill somebody else," says the detective.

"I know they got this whole no snitching thing, but I mean perhaps if more people speak up there won't be as much senseless killings," says Deal's mother.

If you have any information about this case you may be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers 305-471-TIPS.