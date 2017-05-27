Up to 36 Million Android Devices May Be Infected With Malware

Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play.
The malware, dubbed “Judy”, is an auto-clicking adware which was found on 41 apps developed by a Korean company named Kiniwini.
Check Point says some of the apps were on Google Play for several years, but all were recently updated.
According to researchers, the "Judy" malware uses infected devices to generate large amounts of fraudulent clicks on advertisements, generating revenues for the perpetrators behind it.
The malicious apps reached an astonishing spread between 4.5 million and 18.5 million downloads according to Check Point. They also believe 8.5 to 36.5 million users could be affected.
Check Point released list of malicious apps developed by Kiniwini:
- Fashion Judy: Snow Queen style
- Animal Judy: Persian cat care
- Fashion Judy: Pretty rapper
- Fashion Judy: Teacher style
- Animal Judy: Dragon care
- Chef Judy: Halloween Cookies
- Fashion Judy: Wedding Party
- Animal Judy: Teddy Bear care
- Fashion Judy: Bunny Girl Style
- Fashion Judy: Frozen Princess
- Chef Judy: Triangular Kimbap
- Chef Judy: Udong Maker – Cook
- Fashion Judy: Uniform style
- Animal Judy: Rabbit care
- Fashion Judy: Vampire style
- Animal Judy: Nine-Tailed Fox
- Chef Judy: Jelly Maker – Cook
- Chef Judy: Chicken Maker
- Animal Judy: Sea otter care
- Animal Judy: Elephant care
- Judy’s Happy House
- Chef Judy: Hotdog Maker – Cook
- Chef Judy: Birthday Food Maker
- Fashion Judy: Wedding day
- Fashion Judy: Waitress style
- Chef Judy: Character Lunch
- Chef Judy: Picnic Lunch Maker
- Animal Judy: Rudolph care
- Judy’s Hospital: Pediatrics
- Fashion Judy: Country style
- Animal Judy: Feral Cat care
- Fashion Judy: Twice Style
- Fashion Judy: Myth Style
- Animal Judy: Fennec Fox care
- Animal Judy: Dog care
- Fashion Judy: Couple Style
- Animal Judy: Cat care
- Fashion Judy: Halloween style
- Fashion Judy: EXO Style
- Chef Judy: Dalgona Maker
- Chef Judy: ServiceStation Food
- Judy’s Spa Salon
Read the full list and learn more on the malware by visiting Check Point.