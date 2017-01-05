Using Technology to Track Your Luggage

Losing your luggage can ruin any out of town trip. Now, keeping track of your baggage every step of the way is easier. NBC 6's Myriam Masihy reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

A new luggage tag could make losing your bags a lot less common.

It functions through radio frequency identification chips, also known as RFID.

Delta Airlines has made a $50 million investment into a tag with a tiny microchip and antenna embedded inside.

It allows passengers to track their suitcase from departure gate to the final carousel.

The tag consistently transmits its GPS location. Delta sends passengers the information to their phones. Using an app, passengers can see exactly where their bag is.

"It's important because we now know where our luggage is going," said technology expert Vincente Pimienta.

He expects other airlines to adopt similar technology.

Nearly 2 million bags were mishandled nationwide in 2015.

At Miami International, six to 15 bags end up in lost and found per day.

"This will not guarantee that you’re not going to lose your luggage," Pimienta said. "It will tell you where it is,where it was lost and it will help the airliners save around $4 billion a year.”

But you may not have to wait for all airlines to adopt this technology. There's a new product called Lugloc. It's about the size of a cell phone and can be placed inside your bag. Then the location will appear in an app you can download.

It costs about $70.