Vandals Cause $30K in Damage at Allapattah Elementary School

An elementary school in Allapattah was badly damaged by vandals early Tuesday. Miami-Dade Schools Police say nothing was stolen inside Comstock Elementary School, but vandals caused at least $30,000 worth of damages.

Police believe the incident was gang related.

Chief Ian Moffett is determined to catch the culprits. “We want to make sure that we find the people that did this, because all of my years of doing this, this is probably one of the worst vandalism scenes I’ve seen in my career,” explained Moffett.

Photos from inside the school revealed walls covered in graffiti, windows smashed, shattered glass strewn across the floor and furniture knocked over. Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said new and pricey technology was also destroyed. “A lot of computers were damaged. Boards were damaged. They actually discharged a fire extinguisher through the entire area,” said Carvalho.

The vandals appeared to have set a fire outside the school. In total, 24 classrooms were ripped through. “This happens to be one of the schools that serve one of the poorest areas in Miami-Dade and they created quite a bit of mayhem,” said Carvalho.

Chief Moffett says it’s rare to see crime like this on school property. “The batch of criminals broke into the school through the window. They tripped the alarm on their way out. Their only intent appears to have been to cause mischief.”

Carvalho said repairs will be made and the school will be ready for students when they return from holiday break.