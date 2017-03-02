SUV Slams Into Home in Miami, At Least 1 Injured

One person was taken to the hospital when an SUV slammed into a home in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene located on Northwest 33rd Street and 12th Avenue. The SUV plowed into the car port area of the house.

Officials said the driver is a man in his 50s. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition. They also said an 80-year-old woman was inside the house at the time of impact. She was not injured.

Fire Rescue officials said the cause of the crash is unknown. Witnesses at the scene told investigators the driver was acting bizarre when he stepped out of the SUV.

The residents of the home are not allowed to stay in the home until inspectors deem the house safe. Officials also said the SUV will not be removed until they are certain the structure is safe.

Officials have not released the driver's identity.

