The Venetian Causeway permanently reopens Wednesday after it was closed for six weeks.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works said necessary repairs on the bridge have been completed ahead of schedule.

Up until now, the Venetian was closed to vehicular and foot traffic.

The East Bascule Bridge was temporarily reopened in late November for Thanksgiving and Art Basel Miami Beach and later in December for the long holiday weekend.

At 6 p.m., the bridge permanently reopens to all traffic.