The Vice President will be speaking to members of the Venezuelan exile community before making remarks at a Doral church. (Published 41 minutes ago)

South Florida will be getting another visit from the Trump Administration on Wednesday as Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking at a Doral church.

Pence is scheduled to give remarks at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church just after 4 p.m., joined by Florida Governor Rick Scott, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

Before his speech, the Vice President and others will speak with members of the Venezuelan exile community in South Florida regarding the continued unrest in that country. Pence recently visited several Latin American nations, where he touched on the issue while continuing to promote the administration’s position against that nation’s current leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Previously, the Trump administration has said they would not rule out future military action against Maduro – as protests continue in that nation following the recent placement of a new legislature aimed at rewriting the country’s constitution to give Maduro more power.