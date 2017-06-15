The VP will be joined by Sec. of State Rex Tillerson for an event at FIU and will likely stay through a visit by Pres. Trump this weekend. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in South Florida on Thursday – as security will be an issue in the wake of a U.S. House member being shot on a baseball field just one day ago.

Pence, who will be joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, is expected to speak around noon at the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America – an event taking place on the campus of Florida International University.

Miami-Dade Police say they are sticking with their original security plan, complete with a special response unit and working with the Secret Service, after the shooting in Alexandria, VA where Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip from Louisiana, was shot along with four other people – including two members of Capitol Police.

Scalise remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

The visit from Pence comes one day before President Donald Trump will arrive in Miami, where he is expected to make a major announcement regarding the U.S. and Cuba. Many expect Trump to roll back several policies and actions from former President Barack Obama done in an effort to help thaw relations between the two nations.

The visits from both Trump and Pence are expected to have a major impact for those traveling in Miami-Dade County, as major roadways will be closed when both arrive and transit service on both Metrorail and the Metromover could be stopped for as long as 30 minutes at a time.