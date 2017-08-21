Child Dies After Morning Crash in Miramar

Chopper 6 was over the scene after police cleared the area where a young child was ejected from a car at the intersection of Miramar Blvd. and Red Road and later died.

A child who was ejected from a vehicle following a morning car crash in Miramar has died.

The crash took place around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and Red Road. Fire rescue crews from the city of Miramar tweeted that two people were involved.

The child was listed in critical condition when they initially arrived, but Miramar Police later confirmed they had passed away. The second victim, an adult, was listed in fair condition.

The identities of both victims have not been released.