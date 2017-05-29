A man was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was stabbed multiple times on Miami Beach.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on 6th Street and Ocean Drive. The man was stabbed with a bottle, Miami Beach police said. The victim appeared conscious and alert at the scene. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

One person who was possibly involved was detained. Another person of interest reamined on the run.

This is the third violent incident on Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend. Late Sunday, two people died after a shooting erupted during a dispute over a parking spot. When officers pursued the suspects, they say they were forced to shoot. On Saturday, a man was arrested after he opened fire on another man. The victim was never found.

