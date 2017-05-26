Video Shows Employees, Patrons Chasing Would-Be Robber Out of Miami Restaurant | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Video Shows Employees, Patrons Chasing Would-Be Robber Out of Miami Restaurant

By Teresa Joseph

    RAW VIDEO: Surveillance cameras captured a robber holding up a restaurant in Miami. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A robber who stormed into a Miami restaurant was quickly chased out of the business, newly released surveillance video shows.

    A man, who claimed to have a gun, bum rushed into the Antigua Guatemala Restaurant on West Flagler Streeta around 11 p.m. on May 12. The suspect threatened employees, demanding cash, police said.

    The robber then approached an employee behind the cash register and pushed the register to the floor, out of agitation, when the cashier did not comply. That's when the employee took a chance to fight back and punched the robber. The employees and patrons then chased the man out of the restaurant.

    He darted down the street and jumped into a getaway car. The man got away empty handed.

    Both the robber and the getaway driver remain on the run. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

