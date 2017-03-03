Hialeah Police released surveillance video that they say shows a man trying to run over his boss who fired him. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A man in Hialeah is accused of trying to kill his boss after he was fired from an AC repair company.

Irelio Osorio was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges.

Hialeah Police released surveillance video of the moment they say the suspect tried to kill and mow down the victim.

Detectives say Reyes Osorio was fired from his job for allegedly coming to work drunk. Days after his termination, the suspect called the supervisor demanding payment for his two days of work prior to being fired.

According to an arrest report, the 52-year-old called and texted his former boss multiple times threatening to show up at the victim's house if he did not get the payment. Detectives say the suspect implied he would use a weapon when he met up with the victim.

Out of fear, the victim agreed to meet with Osorio at a cafeteria on West 20th Avenue. When the men met up, police said the suspect was armed with a knife and tried to attack the victim.

The victim suffered a few cuts while trying to escape, but the suspect was not giving up, according to the police report.

Surveillance footage shows Osorio in a black truck attempting to run over the victim multiple times. At one point, the Osorio struck the victim, pinning him against a chain link fence. The video also shows the suspect ramming his truck into the victim's work van.

The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and bruises.

Investigators said when the suspect was arrested, he admitted to the stabbing attack and intentionally hitting the victim with his truck.