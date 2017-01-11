Video Shows Restaurant Worker Going on Meat Cleaver Attack

The owners of the China Park restaurant in Winter Haven survived an attack with a meat cleaver after a temporary employee they offered a full-time job to attacked them. (Published 3 hours ago)

A temporary worker at a Winter Haven restaurant has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked the restaurant owner with a meat cleaver.

The attack was all caught on tape. Police say 28-year-old Zhong Huang been working for two days as a temporary employee at the China Park restaurant when one of the owners, Zheng Shan, wanted to offer him a permanent position Tuesday night. The owners had hired Huang through an agency in New York.

Police say when Shan requested his identification so she could complete the paperwork; Huang got upset and began yelling at her. Huang refused to give the ID card and that's when the other owner, Jia Dong, told Huang to leave the restaurant.

In the surveillance video, Dong is seen turn his back to Huang to walk to the front of the business. That’s when the suspect picked up the meat cleaver and began swinging it at Dong, striking him in the neck.

When Shan tried to help Dong, Huang allegedly attacked her too, bashing her hand.

The suspect then left the restaurant after threatening the two Officers later found him at the back door of the restaurant and arrested him. Huang was charged with attempted murder second-degree and tampering in felony second degree proceeding.

Neither Dong nor Shan suffered serious injuries and were treated on the scene.