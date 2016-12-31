Video Shows Woman Robbing Dunkin' Donuts with Large Revolver

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Davie doughnut shop with a large revolver pistol.

Davie police say on Saturday at 10:42 a.m. a white female walked into a Dunkin' Donuts, 5021 South SR 7, in Davie and pulled a large frame revolver pistol from her jacket.

She demanded that the clerk open the register, but in fear the clerk ran out the back of the store, police say.

The suspect then took the cash and coins from a tip mug before walking out. She is described to be in her early to mid 20’s with piercings in each cheek and also in her tongue.

If anyone recognizes this individual they are asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 1-866-493-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3000.