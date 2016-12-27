NBC 6's Michael Spears talks to loved ones of the victims killed in a canal crash near Fort Lauderdale. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Forty-eight hours after a car crashed into a lake near Fort Lauderdale, the body of one of the passengers remains missing. The murky waters which are filled with brush make it difficult for divers.

Still missing is Lucienne Pierre. She and two others were killed early Monday morning when the red Jaguar they were riding in plowed through a fence and plunged into the water.

Tuesday night, loved ones held a candle-lit vigil for Pierre, her sister Jasmine Davis and Jarvis Mosley. Pierre and Davis are both mothers, according to family.

Mosley’s cousin, Anquinette Gelsey, stopped by the vigil. She said Mosley has a two-year old daughter. "She's asking for daddy but we can't tell her nothing yet," said Gelsey.

Pierre’s grandmother, Norma Thompson, spent much of Tuesday by the lake waiting and hoping divers would find her body. "We can have closure knowing that she's not in the bottom of the murky [lake],” said Thompson.

The driver, Keiontae Myers, escaped the sinking car and was pulled to safety by neighbors using a garden hose.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the crash is still under investigation and officials haven't said yet if alcohol was a factor. BSO’s dive team plans to go back into the lake Wednesday.