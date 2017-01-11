Vigil Held for Son of Miami-Dade Cop Killed in Crash

The son of a Miami-Dade police officer was killed in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A crowd of mourners gathered Wednesday to honor the life of 23-year-old Darius Roberts.

He died Tuesday night after his motorcycle was hit by a Ford Focus.

Roberts’ devastated mother stood in the crowd of sadness at the vigil, talking about her son.

“Good kid. Kind-hearted, very loving," said Shenetha Roberts, mother.

The tragic accident happened at the intersection of Southwest 112th Avenue and Cutler Road.

Roberts was riding his motorcycle when he was struck and killed.

“Honestly, I didn't want him to have that motorcycle. I would tell him be careful,” his mother said.

Roberts’ mother is finding strength with her oldest son by her side at the vigil.

“He had a smile that if you were having a bad day, he smiled at you and you couldn't help but smile. I’m going to miss him," said Roberts’ older brother Ronnie.

Grief is handled differently by everyone.

The 23-year-old’s father – a Miami-Dade police officer -- did not attend Wednesday’s vigil.

The death of his son is still too hard for him to face up close.

Those who attended the vigil say the end of this Robert’s life was too sudden and too early. They wanted him around longer, but the light from the candles at the vigil is a reminder that won't be.