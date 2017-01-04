Video shows a frightening encounter between a rabid bobcat and Florida Wildlife Officers in North Port. (Published 2 hours ago)

A frightening encounter between a rabid bobcat and Florida Wildlife Officers was captured on camera.

Last week, the bobcat got into a North Port home from through an open front door and would not leave.

FWC was called to the scene.

Officers used a catchpole to try to get the animal out of the family's back porch, but it became aggressive and scratched one of the officers.

The feline was eventually removed and later euthanized. Officials said the bobcat tested positive for rabies.

Another bobcat attack took place nearby the home the same week.

A rabies alert is in effect for the area for 60 days.