NBC 6 has obtained new details surrounding a deadly shooting at a popular South Florida restaurant. NBC 6 Reporter Michael Spears has the new information. (Published Friday, June 2, 2017)

What started as a lunch break between co-workers, turned into a deadly shooting at a Pollo Tropical in Davie Friday afternoon, officials say.

According to a police statement released Sunday, 49-year-old Eric Primus and a co-worker entered a Pollo Tropical located on University Drive south of I-595 on their lunch break. Primus did not sit with his co-worker who sat near the window to watch the tools in their work truck.

While inside of the restaurant, Primus became involved in a verbal altercation with 33-year-old Cardiff Lindo. Both Primus and his co-worker left the restaurant and sat in their work truck in the parking lot.

Police say Lindo then exited and walked outside toward his vehicle. Primus then confronted Lindo and a fight broke out.

During the fight, Lindo took out a gun and fire several times. Primus was struck and retreated to his vehicle. Primus and the co-worker left the area. Lindo stayed and called 911.

Lindo surrendered to police. Primus and his co-worker stopped at the Chevron Gas Station just north of the Pollo Tropical to find help. Primus was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say Primus and Lindo did not know each other prior to the incident. Investigators believe Lindo acted in self defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

Pollo Tropical reacted to the deadly shooting, tweeting "We are heartbroken to learn that the victim in this senseless shooting has died, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones."

