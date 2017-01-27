Viral Video Shows Dog Rescue Pup Pal From Rushing Water

Video showing a dog rescuing his canine pal from rushing waters in Argentina is going viral.

The video posted to YouTube by a man named Rafael Franciulli shows a black Labrador jump into the water to chase a stick before it gets dragged down a narrow opening by a fast current.

The Labrador's quick-thinking friend comes to the rescue, grabbing the stick in his mouth and holding on until the lab can be pulled to safety on some rocks.

Franciulli posted other videos of the dogs swimming and diving in the nearby water.