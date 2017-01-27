Viral Video Shows Dog Rescue Pup Pal From Rushing Water | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
All About Animals

All About Animals

Viral Video Shows Dog Rescue Pup Pal From Rushing Water

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Video showing a dog rescuing his canine pal from rushing waters in Argentina is going viral.

    The video posted to YouTube by a man named Rafael Franciulli shows a black Labrador jump into the water to chase a stick before it gets dragged down a narrow opening by a fast current.

    The Labrador's quick-thinking friend comes to the rescue, grabbing the stick in his mouth and holding on until the lab can be pulled to safety on some rocks.

    Paper Pup Delivers the NewsPaper Pup Delivers the NewsFor some residents of Boulder, Colorado, the morning newspaper arrives each day with a few teeth marks, thanks to a paper boy with four legs. (Published 5 hours ago)

    Franciulli posted other videos of the dogs swimming and diving in the nearby water.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices