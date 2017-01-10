Visit Florida to Pay $73,000 to CEO After Rapper Kerfuffle

Florida's tourism agency is paying its outgoing president and CEO $73,000 amid a shakeup that was prompted by a controversial deal with rapper Pitbull.

The Visit Florida board of directors agreed Tuesday to pay Will Seccombe, who agreed to resign after pressure from Gov. Rick Scott. Visit Florida is hiring Ken Lawson, the current secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation as a replacement.

Seccombe led the agency since 2012 after serving as its chief marketing officer for nearly five years.

During his tenure he signed off on a $1 million contract with Pitbull that was initially kept secret.

Pitbull filmed a video for his song "Sexy Beaches'' as part of the contract and agreed to promote the hashtag #LOVEFL on his social media sites and at concerts.