A limited voluntary recall is being issued by one cat food manufacture over low levels of a vitamin in the product that could be harmful to the animals.

J.M. Smucker Company issued the recall for certain products under the 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty names. The items contained a low level of thiamine, a vitamin needed for cats. Cats fed diets with low levels of the vitamin could develop intestinal or neurological issues. The effects can be treated if caught early by a vet.

The affected products were distributed starting on December 20th. For more information on which specific items were affected and how to return them, click on this link from the Food and Drug Administration.