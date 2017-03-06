Waiters Leads Heat to Another Win Over Cavaliers

Dion Waiters' 29 points helped the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-98 on Monday.

The Heat and Cavaliers were playing for the second time in three days, and Miami took both games. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both took part in this game, after sitting out Saturday's contest in Miami. Even with the two All-Stars, the Heat took a ten-point advantage into the locker room at the half.

In the third quarter, Cleveland trimmed the deficit early with a run. The Heat however would stay in front, and then go on a run of their own to close out the quarter. Miami took a large 18-point lead into the the final quarter of play. Miami did not let up to start the fourth quarter, and built the lead to 20 at one point. Cleveland would then go on another run towards the end of the game, but Miami was able to hold on.

Miami's win was even more impressive, when considering the status of the roster. Tyler Johnson and James Johnson were both ruled out with injuries prior to the game. Luke Babbitt meanwhile only lasted nine minutes, before he exited with back spasms. Due to this, the Heat had only nine available men for much of the game.

Waiters played with Cleveland in the past, and did not have the best of divorces from the team. It is possible the guard had a little extra motivation in this one, and his 24 points in the first half alone made that likely. Waiters had been in a slump as of late, but he was easily the best Miami player on the court in this game. Besides his high point total, Waiters chipped in five assists and a block.

Wayne Ellington had a big night himself off the bench with 18 points. Ellington scored nine of those points during Miami's big third quarter, and ended up 5-10 on his three point attempts.

Goran Dragic added 21 points for Miami as well as six assists and a rebound. Dragic turned the ball over a team-high four teams, but picked up two steals to make up for it.

The Heat will return home on Wednesday to host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m.