Is your birthday coming up? Well even if it's days, weeks or months away, Wal-Mart wants to wish you a very happy birthday.

To celebrate "Everyone’s Birthday Everywhere", the supercenter is giving away three million cupcakes nationwide this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Out of the millions, Florida will get almost 214,000 of them at stores across the state. You can find your closest store by clicking on this link.