Warm Homecoming for FL National Guard Troops at FLL

It was a warm homecoming Wednesday for members of the Florida State National Guard, First Battalion 124th Infantry.

As many as 200 soldiers landed at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airpot as their loved ones anxiously waited for their arrival.

Most of them are from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

They returned home after a year deployed as security forces at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

Carla Haar brought her 2-year-old son to surprise her husband as he got off the plane.

"I think he's going to be super excited. He recognizes him from Facetime and stuff like that, so on the way here he kept saying 'oh, daddy is home!' So, I'm sure he'll recognize him and be excited," said Haar.

The Broward Sheriff's Fire department also gave the soldiers a warm welcome with a water cannon salute.