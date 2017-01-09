Wasserman-Schultz Encourages Banning Ammunition on Planes

A photo taken by a witness shows a gun on the ground inside Fort Lauderdale Airport following the shooting.

In the aftermath of the deadly rampage at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, the debate over gun control has taken the forefront once again.

Many question what could have been done to prevent Friday's chaos and carnage. Politicians are weighing in on the debate in an effort to find a solution.

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D) says she would like to see some response from the federal government. "We certainly need to revisit and review whether or not you should be allowed to check firearms in your checked baggage and travel with them," said Wasserman-Schultz.

The Transportation Security Administration allows airline passengers to transport an unloaded gun in a checked bag with ammunition in the same bag, but packaged separately.

The Broward congresswoman suggests more restrictions for travelers. Wasserman-Schultz's ideas include banning ammunition on planes, having passengers who travel with guns to retrieve their checked bag in a secure area, or requiring weapons to be shipped -- banning them from planes altogether.

Firearms expert Wally Philbrick disagrees. "I am all for gun control to stop active shooters from killing people but it is the person not the firearm. That guy was mentally unbalanced he should have not been allowed to carry a firearm," argues Philbrick.

Many are wondering if the FBI should have done more to stop Santiago from going on the deadly rampage. FBI agents in Alaska had contact with Santiago well before Friday's shooting. The same goes for Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was well as Boston Marathon bombing planner Tamerlane Tsarnaev.

These are three examples, Philbrick says, of people exhibiting suspicious characteristics and who should have been on law enforcement's radar. "He should be profiled, not allowed to carry gun and not allowed to travel with a firearm or even be allowed to buy a gun," said Philbrick.

Wasserman-Schultz planned to lead a moment of silence Monday evening on the House floor for the victims of the airport shooting.