One of the most popular convenience stores on the east coast of the United States is reportedly set to expand into Miami-Dade County for the first time.

Wawa will be opening their first location in Miami Gardens, according to the city. The building will be located in the site of the current Carol Mart, located at the intersection of NW 183rd Street and 27th Avenue.

The city announced that demolition of the complex will start on Thursday. A new development called the Gardens Promenade will take its place, featuring stores such as Burlington Coat Factory, Party City, Ross and Dollar Tree among others.

Currently, the closest Wawa to South Florida is located in Stuart – but the company has broken ground on several locations in Palm Beach and Broward counties with a goal of having 50 stores in South Florida.