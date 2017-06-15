Weather Caused Missing Teens' Boat to Capsize, FWC Says

The Coast Guard found the 19-foot boat Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos had been traveling on when they went missing.

A new report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Thursday states missing teen boaters Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen experienced a “weather related incident” which caused their vessel to take on water.

The 14-year-old friends disappeared at sea during a storm off Jupiter July 2015. Their 19-foot boat was recovered off the coast of Bermuda in March 2016. Austin's cellphone was also recovered, but Apple said the iPhone was too damaged and no text messages or other data could be retrieved.

The new report says there isn’t evidence to confirm any particular scenario on what happened when the teens’ boat capsized. The report concludes that the “vessel running and the motor became submerged at the time of the accident.”