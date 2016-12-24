Week 16 Preview: Dolphins at Bills

The Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday and can also clinch a playoff spot with a little help.

Miami enters the game in Buffalo with a 9-5 record and currently holds a Wild-Card slot in the AFC. If the Dolphins beat the Bills, they will set themselves up for a potential clinch later in the day. Miami clinches a playoff spot with a win that coincides with a loss by the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins can also sneak in with a tie, but beating the Bills would be the easiest route.

The Dolphins control their own destiny at this point and beating the Bills will continue that. With wins in the final two weeks, Miami would make the playoffs without any help. Miami has endured a long playoff drought and still faces the prospect of a heartbreaking end to the season. Several teams remain in the mix for an AFC playoff spot.

After torching the New York Jets for four touchdowns last week, Matt Moore will be right back behind the center in this one. Moore had the best game of his career last week after taking over for an injured Ryan Tannehill. Despite not starting a game in five years, Moore looked sharp and was productive all game long. Buffalo could make things tougher on Moore, and intense pressure should be expected from the start.

The Bills are 7-7 this year, but have a winning record at home. When the calendar turns to December, the home-field advantage comes even more into play for the Bills. Miami could be welcomed with some cold temperatures and precipitation for Saturday's game. While snow is not currently in the forecast, it remains a possibility for Buffalo on many days this time of year.

Buffalo allows opponents to convert nearly 41% of the time on third downs. This could be a number to watch on Saturday as Miami could find itself with a number of third downs. Jay Ajayi figures to be featured prominently in the game after a somewhat lackluster game last week. Ajayi would open up the playbook and help Moore if the aforementioned pressure gets to him early. Earlier this season, Ajayi ran for 214 yards against Buffalo's defense.

One of the many subplots of this game involves Mario Williams. The veteran will be reutrning to Buffalo after his release in the off-season. Williams could have a chip on his shoulder in this one after the somewhat messy divorce. Williams has had a poor season overall, but is a player to watch in this one.

Saturday's game will begin at 1:00 p.m.