Weekend Road Closures in Miami-Dade County

There are a number of road closures in Miami-Dade County this weekend. Here's what you need to know before hitting the streets.

There will be removal and replacement of concrete pavement between NW 29th Street and NW 79th Street.

Continuous Weekend Lane Closures:

These closures will be in effect Friday, June 9 through Monday, June 12.

• Two northbound, general purpose lanes from NW 29th Street to NW 50th Street will be continuously closed starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, June 9 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 12.

• A third lane will also be closed at 11 p.m. nightly and opened at 11 a.m. the next morning.

• One lane on the northbound I-95 ramp to eastbound I-195 will be continuously closed starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, June 9 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 12.

• One lane on the westbound I-195 ramp to northbound I-95 will also be will be continuously closed starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, June 9 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 12.

All southbound I-95 Express Lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road (SR) 112 will be closed nightly between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday, Monday and Wednesday through next Saturday, June 17. Closures on Friday and Saturdays will be from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. the next day.



