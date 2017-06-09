Well-Known Miami Attorney Ervin Gonzalez Found Dead at Home

A well-known South Florida lawyer who frequently appeared on NBC 6 was found dead at his Coral Gables home Thursday night.

Attorney Ervin Gonzalez was a partner at Colson Hicks Eidson and former governor of the Florida Bar and past president of the Dade County Bar Association.

The circumstances of the 57-year-old's death were unknown, but the Miami Herald reported it was being investigated as a suicide.

Law firm partner Dean Colson called Gonzalez a "beloved partner, friend and role model" who "will be remembered for his intellect, skill and ability to befriend and defend the rights of people from all walks of life with a zest and dedication that was unrivaled."

Gonzalez leaves behind a wife, Janice, Colson said.

"Words cannot convey our grief, admiration, or affection for this pillar of our community," Colson said. "Ervin's passing reminds all of us that mental illness can strike anyone regardless of how accomplished or content they might appear. Like the Ervin we all knew and loved, he valiantly fought this personal challenge with unmatched effort. He simply was unable to win his hardest and final trial. It pains us to know he was suffering so terribly beyond his control.”