Wet 'n Wild Closing This Week

Orlando’s iconic Wet 'n Wild attraction is closing at the end of the week after almost 40 years of offering locals and tourists a place to escape the Florida heat.

Wet 'n Wild is owned by Universal Orlando, which is building a new, next-generation water park called Volcano Bay that's set to open next summer.

Despite the anticipation of the new water park there is some sadness over the closing of Wet 'n Wild.

As for what will become of Wet 'n Wild, NBC 6 affiliate WESH reported last month that court documents reveal Universal may be planning to build a hotel resort in its place.

So far, Universal won't comment on its plans but has said the nearly 300 employees who work at Wet 'n Wild will be transferred to jobs at Universal.