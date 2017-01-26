President Donald Trump's get-tough executive order on immigration is causing concern in South Florida but the change doesn't mean that those who want to stay won't get their day in court.

Inside the Krome Detention Center in southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday was just another day filled with medical exams, paperwork and recreation. But no doubt some of those held there spoke about what President Trump's executive order on immigration will mean for them and their loved ones.

The Trump order, in addition to its directive to build the wall on the Mexican border, carries with it a message to process the men and women being detained much more quickly, to hire and assign more officers to hear asylum cases, to hire and assign more immigration judges, and to conduct the proceedings faster.

"I think the community while worried should not panic," Florida International University professor and immigration expert Juan Gomez said. "They should go get the correct information, understanding that this is only the beginning of a new policy but due process still exists in the United States."

Gomez said that while the order sends a clear message, detainees still have an opportunity to say why they should stay in the United States.

"We have immigration courts, we have to apply for different forms of relief," he said.

It's unknown how quickly all the additional administrative judges could be hired and get to work. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said they're still waiting for further directives from Washington and can't comment.