As hundreds of thousands of people converge on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington, thousands are expected to rally at a sister march in South Florida. The marches are planned for the day after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The event is called the Women's Rally in South Florida. It will be held Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Downtown Miami.

WHO WILL BE ATTENDING AND WHO WILL BE SPEAKING?

Organizers said they are expecting up to 10,000 people to attend the rally. The march is said to have women, men and children participating.

The rally will be emceed by philanthropist Tracy Wilson Mourning, the founder of Honey Shine, Inc. and the wife of Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning. Organizers said speakers will include women and men from local nonprofit sponsors, college professors and advocates of women's rights. See the full list of local nonprofit sponsors here.

IS THE EVENT FREE?

The event is free and open to the public, but organizers ask people to register for the event online to give them an accurate headcount.

Even though the march is free, organizers ask for donations to fund the rally. If you would like to donate, click here.

T-shirts, buttons and tots are being sold ahead of the march. Organizers say the profits will benefit the march.

HOW TO GET THERE?

Organizers highly recommend attendees to park at Metro-Rail or Metro-Mover stops and take the public transportation to the venue.

Directions from NORTH of Downtown Miami: Tri-Rail south to the Metro-Rail Transfer station.

Metro-Rail South to the Government Center. Then transfer to the Metro-Mover towards the Bayfront Park stop. Please exit at the Bayfront Park stop

​Directions from SOUTH of Downtown Miami: Metro-Rail North to the Government Center. Then transfer to the Metro-Mover towards the Bayfront Park stop. Please exit at the Bayfront Park stop.

If you choose to drive directly to Bayfront Park, there are three paid parking lots located nearby.

​OTHER MARCHES AROUND THE WORLD

More than 600 marches promoting human rights have been organized for the day after Trump's inauguration, with an expected turnout of 1.3 million worldwide.

Here's a map showing the different locations marches will be held.

A separate march is scheduled for Friday at Bayfront Park. The rally was planned by the Anti-Trump Action Committee. It will be held from 6-10 p.m.