What's Open and What's Closed in South Florida After Irma

Hurricane Irma has passed South Florida and now businesses are working to rebuild so they can continue to serve their community. But this process will take some time. Below is a list of businesses and their current state:
*This article will be updated as new information is made available to us.
Schools:
Miami-Dade Public Schools: Closed until further notice.
Broward County Public Schools: Closed until further notice.
Monroe County Public Schools: Closed until further notice.
Grocery/Retail Stores:
Publix: Some stores are open - click here for list of open stores.
Walmart: Some stores open – click here for list of open stores.
Target: Closed until further notice.
Sedano’s: 20 stores open across South Florida. Click here and scroll down to 'Grocery Stores' for list of open stores.
Winn-Dixie: 4 locations open in South Florida. Click here and scroll down to 'Grocery Stores' for list of open stores.
Home Depot: Many stores are open. Click here for list of open stores.
Lowe’s: Closed until further notice – click here for updated information.
Government Services:
Miami-Dade County:
Animal Services: Closed.
Offices and Courthouses: Closed Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 12th.
Libraries: All libraries are closed until further notice.
Vizcaya Museum: Closed.
HistoryMiami Museum: Closed.
Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science: Closed.
Parks: Closed until further notice.
Seaports: Closed.
Transit: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover have all been suspended.
Waste Collection: Garbage pickup, recycling, and bulky waste services have been suspended. All solid waste management facilities are closed.
Broward County:
Courts: Closed Tuesday, September 12th. The decision to open the courts will be made on a day-by-day basis.
Animal Care: Closed Monday, September 11th.
Libraries: Closed until further notice.
Transit: All transit services are suspended until further notice.
Tri-Rail: Suspended until further notice.
Trash Collection: Suspended until further notice.
Hospitals:
Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic Florida's main campus in Weston will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12th.
Airports:
Miami International Airport: Open, but no commercial or cargo flights scheduled.
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport: Will reopen at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Palm Beach International Airport: Open and flights are being scheduled.
Key West International Airport: Closed.
Shopping Centers:
Aventura Mall: Will remain closed until further notice.
Brickell City Centre: Will remain closed until further notice.
Coral Square Mall: Closed until further notice.
Dadeland Mall: Will reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Lincoln Road: Closed until further notice.
The Falls: Will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Shops at Merrick Park: Closed until further notice.
Sawgrass Mills: Will reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Restaurants:
Duffy's Sports Grill: Several Broward locations reopening Monday afternoon. Call your local restaurant to confirm.