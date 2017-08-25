The boxing matchup of the year is set to take place in Las Vegas Saturday, but you can still watch the mega-match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in locations across South Florida.

The highly anticipated event is expected to draw millions of viewers across the country. Streaming the fight on Showtime Pay Per View will cost $89.95, while watching in HD will reportedly cost $99.95.

But you don’t have to dish out that much cash to watch what’s sure to be a legendary fight in South Florida. Sports bars, pubs, clubs and select movie theaters across the area are holding viewing parties for the event, some offering special deals and discounts as part of their packages. Check out some of the places to watch the fight below.

MOVIE THEATERS

What better way to watch Mayweather and McGregor face off than on the big screen? You can watch the two boxers duke it out at certain AMC, Regal and other movie theaters in South Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Adult tickets cost around $43. To see what theaters are streaming the fight in your area, click here.

If you really want to go big, you can watch on what CMX Cinemas calls the largest indoor screen in Florida. The cinema in Brickell will be serving food and crafted cocktails during the event and standard admission is $50. Click here for more information.

SPORTS BARS AND PUBS

It’s an understatement to say that sports bars and pubs in South Florida are excited for the Mayweather-McGregor fight -- it seems they are positively enthusiastic. Here are some sports bars and pubs to watch the match.

Duffy’s Sports Bar and Grill

Starting at 9 pm., the bar will be showing the fight live at all locations. The cover charge is $30. Attendees will receive a $10 card valid for their next Duffy’s visit. Click here for more information.

Batch Gastropub

Early bird specials start at $25, but will increase depending on availability. The pub will offer specials on Grey Goose and Jim Beam during the event. There are also special VIP packages if you’re planning on bringing a large group. For more information, click here.

American Social Brickell

General admission costs $25 to view the fight. For more information, click here.

Bitter Truth

Bitter Truth in midtown Miami will be selling pre-sale general admission tickets for $15. General admission is $20. For more information, click here.

Clevelander

Join the watch party and then the after party at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar. General admission is $30. For more information, click here.

Frankey’s Sports Bar

Head to Hallandale Beach to watch the match at Frankey’s Sports Bar south of The Village at Gulfstream Park. Admission is $25 at the door. Guests will receive a $10 card to use during their next visit. Click here for more information.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill

Drop $100 at Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill to reserve your seat for a VIP viewing of the fight. Admission is $99 (not including taxes/tips) and will feature a premium open bar. For more information, click here.

Hooters

Watching the fight at Hooters will cost $30 when you buy your ticket before Saturday. The chain is offering $20 toward free food on your next visit if you purchase tickets for the Mayweather-McGregor fight. More information click here.

XTREME ACTION PARK

XTreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale is offering a variety of packages to watch the Mayweather-McGregor match-up. VIP SkyBox tickets are currently sold out, but reserved group seating (around $50 per person) is still available. The package comes with unlimited bowling, seating and two large pizzas. Click here for more information.

LOUNGES AND CLUBS

E11even Miami

Watch the fight on a 30-feet LED screen at E11even Miami. The screening at E11even will be hosted by Arianny Celeste and starts at 8 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend the event at E11even and present a valid photo ID to enter. Male general admission is $40 and female general admission is $30. For more information, click here.

Hard Rock Cafe Miami

Hard Rock Cafe Miami will be streaming the boxing match for a general admission cost of $50 at 9 p.m. VIP tickets are also available. Click here for more information.

SHOTS Miami

Ladies enter free at SHOTS Miami in Wynwood and entry for men begins at $20 for the early bird special. For more information about cost and VIP packages, click here.

Himmarshee Public House

Female general admission is free at Himmarshee Public House in Fort Lauderdale. Admission is $20 for men. Showing begins at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.



