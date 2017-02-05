Whiteside Dominates 76ers, Heat Win Tenth Straight

The Miami Heat extended their winning streak to ten games with a 125-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Hassan Whiteside had his biggest game of the season, and thoroughly dominated Philadelphia in the win. The center ended up with 30 points and 20 rebounds. Whiteside also added three blocks, and eclipsed 500 blocks in his NBA career. Whiteside only played 27 minutes due to Miami's big lead, and sat out for the entire fourth quarter.

The ten wins in a row has lifted Miami's record to 21-30. With the season-high streak, the Heat have put themselves right back into the playoff race. Before the streak, Miami seemed destined for a lottery pick. Now, the Heat have a realistic chance of being in the NBA's second season.

The streak has also improved Miami's home record by a good amount. The Heat had struggled all season long when playing Miami, until this recent run. With this victory, the Heat have now evened up their record at 13-13 when playing at American Airlines Arena.

Dion Waiters once again had himself a big game with 21 points and seven assists along with a pair of steals. Waiters has been on a roll for Miami, and has been one of the biggest reasons for the winning streak.

Miami's bench also contributed in the win with Tyler Johnson, James Johnson and Wayne Ellington combining for 37 points. With the large lead, the Heat were able to give minutes to every player dressed for the game.

Miami will begin a four-game road trip on Monday when it visits the Timberwolves in Minnesota.