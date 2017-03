A wild brawl during the Calle Ocho festival in Miami is caught on camera. Video courtesy Daymi Fernandez.

Cameras captured fists flying during the Calle Ocho festival in Miami over the weekend.

At least a dozen people were involved in the brawl, as thousands of people flocked to Little Havana Sunday for the annual street festival.

It's unclear what led to the fight or if anyone is facing charges. However, Miami Police say a total of nine arrests were made during the event.