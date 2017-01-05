Wilton Manors Police: 'Remain Vigilant' in Gay Threats Case

Wilton Manors Police want businesses and residents to "remain vigilant" after federal charges were dropped against a man accused of making online threats against members of the gay community.

Police said they will be handing out flyers Thursday providing an update on Craig Jungwirth's case to businesses along Wilton Drive.

"The Wilton Manors Police Department takes all threats seriously; our number one priority is always the safety of our community," the flyer reads. "Always remain vigilant - if you see something, say something."

The police flyer, which includes photos of Jungwirth, notes that the federal investigation is still ongoing.

Jungwirth, 50, was arrested in September after allegedly posting a Facebook threat to "exterminate" members of the LGBTQ community. A judge on Wednesday approved a request by prosecutors to drop the charges, weeks after the federal government admitted the evidence in the case was "weak."

Jungwirth, who now lives in Orlando, has been in jail since September following his arrest for the offense – after prosecutors say he wrote a message saying "none of you deserve to live" and alluded to planning a mass shooting even bigger than the Pulse nightclub incident this June in which 49 people were killed.

Jungwirth remains behind bars in Broward County on unrelated charges of defrauding an innkeeper and criminal mischief. He appeared in court on those charges Thursday morning and was ordered held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Monday.