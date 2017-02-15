The search continues for Sophie, who was taken during an alleged break in last week.

A Wilton Manors family is in pain after their beloved family animal was stolen from inside their home – and now, police are asking for the public’s help in capturing those involved.

“Sophie”, a blue noised Staffordshire terrier breed, was stolen from an apartment off NE 26th Street and 9th Avenue last Thursday. According to officials, a man smashed one of the windows to the apartment and took other items as well as the puppy.

The suspected thief was later seen on surveillance video walking with the animal. Sophie, described as having white paws and weighing 43 pounds, has specific needs that require daily medication.

Anyone with information on Sophie’s whereabouts is asked to call Wilton Manors Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.