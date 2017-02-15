Wilton Manors Police Searching for Puppy Stolen From Apartment | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 In The Mix
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Wilton Manors Police Searching for Puppy Stolen From Apartment

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The search continues for Sophie, who was taken during an alleged break in last week.

    (Published 2 minutes ago)

    A Wilton Manors family is in pain after their beloved family animal was stolen from inside their home – and now, police are asking for the public’s help in capturing those involved.

    “Sophie”, a blue noised Staffordshire terrier breed, was stolen from an apartment off NE 26th Street and 9th Avenue last Thursday. According to officials, a man smashed one of the windows to the apartment and took other items as well as the puppy.

    The suspected thief was later seen on surveillance video walking with the animal. Sophie, described as having white paws and weighing 43 pounds, has specific needs that require daily medication.

    Anyone with information on Sophie’s whereabouts is asked to call Wilton Manors Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices