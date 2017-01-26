A Broward County school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while several roads in the area were blocked while police searched for a suspicious person.

Officials placed Wilton Manors Elementary School on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. while they searched for a person who trespassed on school grounds.

A perimeter was set up around the school, while both Northeast 24th and 26th Streets were blocked from between 1st and 3rd Avenues for nearly an hour before being re-opened.