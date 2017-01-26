Wilton Manors School Placed on Lockdown Thursday Morning After Suspicious Person Spotted on Campus | NBC 6 South Florida
Wilton Manors School Placed on Lockdown Thursday Morning After Suspicious Person Spotted on Campus

    A Broward County school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while several roads in the area were blocked while police searched for a suspicious person.

    Officials placed Wilton Manors Elementary School on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. while they searched for a person who trespassed on school grounds.

    A perimeter was set up around the school, while both Northeast 24th and 26th Streets were blocked from between 1st and 3rd Avenues for nearly an hour before being re-opened.

