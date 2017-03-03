Winter Party Festival Underway in South Florida | NBC 6 South Florida
Winter Party Festival Underway in South Florida

    The week-long Winter Party Festival is underway in South Florida.

    The biggest LGBTQ gathering is underway in South Florida at The Winter Party Festival.

    The week-long festival includes dance and social events that are aimed to raise money for the LGBTQ community.

    Winter Party held a VIP cocktail reception Thursday night at the Rooftop Garden at the New World Center in Miami Beach.

    The crown jewel of Winter Party is the Beach Party which is being held on Sunday at Lummus Park in Miami Beach. 

    This year's event honors Mario Casal, a veteran of the hospitality industry credited with making sure the festival always has a home in Miami Beach.

    The Miami Beach Police Department is getting into the spirit of Winter Party. The department rolled out a newly redesigned "pride" patrol car.

    Winter Party Festival runs through Tuesday.

    For more information on events and parties, click here.

