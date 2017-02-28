With Colorful Costumes & Rum, Haiti Celebrates Carnival

Haiti's three-day carnival festivities brought rum-fueled parties and colorful costumes to a southern city that's still recovering from last year's punishing Hurricane Matthew. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Haitian revelers are celebrating their troubles away with carnival in Les Cayes.

It's the biggest city in the southwest region slammed by Matthew last year.

President Jovenel Moise decided to hold this year's official carnival events in Les Cayes to help the storm-hit region.

It is traditionally a time of all-night parties and escape from daily life, but Matthew's impact has put a damper on the celebrations for some.

Widline Jerome's shack was destroyed by Matthew and she is still living in a camp of makeshift tents.

She says she's not attending carnival because she will not enjoy herself during the festivities while she's living in poor conditions.