The case of a baby abducted from a Jacksonville hospital nearly 18 years ago may have been solved – with police believing they have found that girl all grown up.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV-TV, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officials will announce at a Friday press conference that Kamiyah Mobley has been found alive and well in South Carolina. The case had been one of the few child abductions that were unsolved from across the country.

Mobley was taken from University Medical Center on July 10, 1998 – just eight hours after she was born. According to reports at the time, a woman entered her room saying the child had a fever and needed to be checked before grabbing Mobley and leaving the hospital.

Surveillance video could not identify the person who took Mobley – with nurses at the time saying that person had been with the baby hours before the abduction. A camera inside the nursery was also broken and there had been no photos taken of Mobley before the abduction.

Developing Worker Rushed to Hospital After Fall From Miami Beach Condo

Over 2,000 leads came out in the year following her abduction, but all ran dry and the case remained cold for nearly two decades.