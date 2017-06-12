Woman Arrested for DUI While Son in Back Seat

A woman was arrested for DUI in Miami on Sunday morning, all while driving around town with her son in the backseat of the car, authorities said.

Police arrested Arlene Torres after they arrived to the scene of a car crash. According to police, when officers began to question Torres, they found that she had bloodshot, watery eyes, and was unable to keep her head up, an arrest report said.

Torres told police that she was driving home when the crash happened. She also told police that she was leaving South Beach and only had one drink.

When a responding officer surveyed Torres’ car, he found an open bottle of vodka.

Torres refused to perform any field sobriety tests. When police tried to arrest her, she resisted arrest by pulling away and tensing her body, the report said.

Torres was charged with driving under the influence, DUI while accompanied by a minor in the vehicle, serious bodily injury to another person, and resisting arrest without violence.