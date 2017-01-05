A 26-year-old woman who allegedly drugged an elderly man and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of his items has been arrested in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report, Witney Tolbert of Miami tried to poison the victim on May 17, 2016.

Tolbert showed up at the 73-year-old victim's house with a bottle of wine and after several small sips, the victim said he became "overwhelmingly drowsy and lethargic," the report said.

They went to the master bedroom to lay down and the victim said he passed out, and didn't wake up until 11 a.m. the next morning, the report said.

During the incident, Tolbert allegedly stole $50,000 worth of electronics and jewelry, including a Rolex watch.

The victim later gave a blood sample which tested positive for Alprazolam, a sedative also known as Xanax, the report said.

The report said the victim and Tolbert know each other but don't have an intimate or personal relationship.

Tolbert was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with multiple counts, including grand theft, robbery and poisoning with intent to kill. She was being held on $165,000 bond.