Miami-Dade Police have arrested a woman for the murder of an 85-year-old man last month.

Lashundra Fair, 31, was arrested Thursday on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Carlton Fair, police said.

Fair remained behind bars without bond Friday, jail records showed. It was unknown if she's hired an attorney.

Police said they responded to a home on Northwest 74th Street back on Feb. 20 and found Carlton Fair with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered that Lashundra Fair had shot and killed him before fleeing the home, police said. As she fled she tossed the firearm in a neighboring yard, police said.

Lashundra Fair was later found and gave investigators a statement detailing her involvement in the killing, police said.

Police haven't given a motive for the shooting or said what the relationship was between the woman and elderly man.