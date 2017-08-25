Woman Dead Following Police-Involved Shooting in Sunrise

NBC 6 Reporter Michael Spears is in Sunrise, where a woman barricaded herself in her apartment, and was eventually killed by police following a standoff.

Police are currently working a situation in Sunrise, where a woman has barricaded herself inside of an apartment building and eventually led up to a police-involved shooting.

Police said the woman inside that apartment was shot by police and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident started Friday afternoon at the Waters Edge Apartments at the 10000 block of Northwest 40th Street.

According to police, no officers were injured during the incident.

A witness who spoke to NBC 6 said there were about 30-40 cops in the neighborhood when she got home at about 4 p.m.

The witness told NBC 6 that she watched on her patio as SWAT attempted to get inside the barricade woman’s home by ramming the door. Eventually, flash bangs were used and the door was rammed again with a SWAT vehicle.

The witness said she heard five gunshots.